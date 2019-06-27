Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Allows two more homers
Pivetta allowed four earned runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out three across 5.2 innings Wednesday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision.
Pivetta consistently worked around danger, allowing at least one baserunner in each of his six innings. However, through five frames he limited the damage to two solo home runs. The real issues came in the sixth inning when he walked the first two batters he faced prior to allowing an RBI single and double. Pivetta has been uninspiring in his last two starts, allowing 10 earned runs across 11 innings while striking out only five and walking five. The team likely needs him to stick in the rotation due to their lack of depth, but his struggles are still noteworthy. He'll look to improve in his next start, a tough road matchup against the Braves.
