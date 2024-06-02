Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Sunday that the swelling in Suarez's hand has improved significantly, and the left-hander could pick up a ball in the next day or two, Matt Gelb of The Athleticreports.

The 28-year-old was struck in the left hand by a comebacker during Saturday's start against the Cardinals, but he's had X-rays come back negative and already appears to be progressing in his recovery. It remains to be seen if Suarez will be cleared for his next turn through the rotation, but he's certainly trending in the right direction. The Phillies also have three scheduled days off surrounding next weekend's two-game series versus the Mets in London, so the club could give Suarez some extra time between outings without needing an additional starter.