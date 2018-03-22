Flaherty was released by Philadelphia on Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Flaherty decided to opt out of his minor-league deal with the Phillies once it became apparent the team was going to keep him off the Opening Day roster. The utility man had an impressive spring camp after missing a majority of the 2017 season with a right shoulder injury while hitting just .211 in 23 contests. He should be able to latch on with another organization in the coming days.