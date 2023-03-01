Muzziotti (kneecap) will start in left field and bat ninth in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

Muzziotti will be making his second start of the spring and third appearance overall. The 24-year-old finished the 2022 season on the 60-day injured list due to a partially torn right patellar tendon, but he reported to camp healthy and will be in pursuit of a long-shot bid for a bench spot on Philadelphia's Opening Day roster.