Muzziotti cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

Muzziotti passed through waivers unclaimed after being designated for assignment by Philadelphia last week, so he'll remain in the organization. The 25-year-old received his first taste of the big leagues last season and went 1-for-7 in nine games, though he spent most of the campaign at Lehigh Valley, where he had a .762 OPS in 524 plate appearances.