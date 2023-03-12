Muzziotti was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Muzziotti played in nine games for the Phillies last season and finished the campaign on the injured list with a partially torn right patellar tendon. The 24-year-old is now healthy and is poised to open 2023 at Lehigh Valley, where he appeared in just five games last year.
