Muzziotti was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Wednesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Muzziotti saw spot duty with the Phils in 2022 but spent all of 2023 at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, slashing .296/.358/.404 with seven homers and 26 steals. The 25-year-old's power is lacking, but he can play a good center field and doesn't strike out much, so there could be interest in him on waivers.