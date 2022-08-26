Muzziotti (knee) was recalled and placed on the 60-day injured list with a partially torn right patellar tendon Friday.

The unusual transaction had to be performed to move Muzziotti from the minor-league injured list to the 60-day injured list, which is tied to the major-league roster. It frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Bryce Harper (thumb) to return from his own trip to the 60-day injured list. Muzziotti had already been ruled out for the season back in mid-August, so the move has no effect on his recovery timeline.