Muzziotti suffered a season-ending injury Saturday and is expected to be placed on Triple-A Lehigh Valley's injured list within the next few days, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Muzziotti had produced a 1.076 OPS over his last 11 games and might have been a candidate for a promotion to Philadelphia if everyday center fielder Brandon Marsh (knee) ends up landing on the IL, but Muzziotti's own injury will end that possibility. The Phillies have yet to announce whether Muzziotti will require surgery to address the knee injury, so his availability for spring training is in flux at the moment.