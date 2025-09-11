The Phillies will call up Buehler from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start Friday's game against the Royals in Philadelphia.

Just as Matt Gelb of The Athletic had reported Aug. 31 when the Phillies signed Buehler to a minor-league deal, the right-hander will end up joining the big club for the final 15 games of the regular season as the team expands its rotation to six men. Before he was cut loose by Boston, Buehler had submitted a 5.45 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 84:55 K:BB in 112.1 innings on the season, but the Phillies are hoping that the change of scenery can help the two-time All-Star rediscover his prior form. After being assigned to the minors following his signing, Buehler made one start for Lehigh Valley this past Saturday, striking out five over three innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks.