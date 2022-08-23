Munoz was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday. He'll start in right field and bat seventh in Tuesday's game against the Reds.

Munoz will return to the big leagues after he was sent down Aug. 5. The 27-year-old has produced a .220 average with three homers, seven RBI, six runs and a stolen base over 53 plate appearances in 23 games with the Phillies this season. He'll likely serve as a utility option and see the majority of his starts against left-handed pitching while he's up with Philadelphia.