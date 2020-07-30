Aumont announced in June that he would retire from professional baseball, CBC News reports.
Aumont attended spring training with the Blue Jays after agreeing to a minor-league deal over the winter, but he wasn't added to the 60-man roster pool for summer camp after electing to step away from baseball and take up farming as his next career. A first-round pick of the Phillies in 2007, the 31-year-old Aumont appeared in 46 career MLB games, logging a 6.80 ERA in 43.2 innings.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Phillippe Aumont: Shut down with skin irritation•
-
Phillippe Aumont: Invited to Blue Jays' camp•
-
Phillippe Aumont: Leaves for indy league•
-
Tigers' Phillippe Aumont: Inks minors deal with Tigers•
-
White Sox's Phillippe Aumont: Retires from professional baseball•
-
White Sox's Phillippe Aumont: Reassigned to minor league camp Saturday•