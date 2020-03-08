Blue Jays' Phillippe Aumont: Shut down with skin irritation
Aumont was shut down from throwing due to skin irritation on his right elbow, Jamie Campbell of Sportsnet reports.
Aumont is in big-league camp as a non-roster invitee, and he's allowed three runs on three hits over three innings during spring training. The injury appears minor, but the 31-year-old won't be playing in the Olympic qualifier for Team Canada on March 22 as previously scheduled. Aumont spent 2019 in the independent Canadian-American Association and hasn't seen major-league action since 2015.
