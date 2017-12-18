Aumont agreed to a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Monday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

Aumont, who was once a top prospect for the Mariners and then the Phillies, is looking to return to the majors after pitching in Canada last season (4.51 ERA and 103:30 K:BB across 17 starts). He was never able to put it together at the highest level, posting a 6.80 ERA and 1.99 WHIP over 43.2 innings with the Phillies. The soon-to-be 29-year-old will likely serve as organizational pitching depth next season.