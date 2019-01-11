Phillippe Aumont: Leaves for indy league
Aumont signed with the Ottawa Champions of the independent Canadian American Association on Friday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Aumont was once a good enough prospect to have been drafted 11th overall and to headline a Cliff Lee trade, but his control never developed. He recorded a 6.80 ERA with a 15.6 percent walk rate over 43.2 innings with the Phillies from 2012 to 2015 and has been out of the big leagues since. He spent 2018 in the Tigers' system, recording a 6.23 ERA in the high minors. The Canadian will return for a second stint with Ottawa after starting 17 games there with a 4.51 ERA in 2017.
