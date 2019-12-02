Aumont signed a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays on Monday which includes an invitation to big-league camp.

The Canadian owns a 6.80 ERA and a 15.6 percent walk rate in 43.2 major-league innings, none of which have come since 2015. He's spent two of the last three years with the Ottawa Champions of the independent Canadian-American Association, posting a 2.65 ERA in 18 starts this past season.