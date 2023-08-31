Jackson (1-1) earned the win Wednesday over the Royals. He allowed a run on two hits and two walks while striking out seven over 5.2 innings.

Jackson has pitched relatively well since joining the Pirates in a trade from the Dodgers, allowing eight runs over 24.2 innings while posting a 27:7 K:BB in that span. This was his third start of the season, all of which have come with Pittsburgh. Overall, he's amassed a 4.46 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 43:10 K:BB through 42.1 innings over 13 appearances in 2023. Should Jackson remain in the rotation, he's projected for a tougher home start versus the Brewers next week.