Heaney exited Saturday's start against the Phillies with a trainer, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Heaney completed six innings while allowing only one earned run on four hits and no walks before being pulled. The exact nature of the injury is unclear, but he threw an errant fastball to Nick Castellanos immediately before being pulled in the middle of the at-bat.

