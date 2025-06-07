Pirates' Andrew Heaney: Exits Saturday's start with trainer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Heaney exited Saturday's start against the Phillies with a trainer, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.
Heaney completed six innings while allowing only one earned run on four hits and no walks before being pulled. The exact nature of the injury is unclear, but he threw an errant fastball to Nick Castellanos immediately before being pulled in the middle of the at-bat.
More News
-
Pirates' Andrew Heaney: One out shy of quality start•
-
Pirates' Andrew Heaney: Takes step back Monday•
-
Pirates' Andrew Heaney: Sharp in third win•
-
Pirates' Andrew Heaney: Lasts five innings in no-decision•
-
Pirates' Andrew Heaney: Churns out quality start•
-
Pirates' Andrew Heaney: Rough outing vs. Padres•