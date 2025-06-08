Heaney was dealing with left calf cramping when he exited Saturday's game against the Phillies, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Heaney delivered six strong innings of work, allowing only one earned run on four hits and no walks before being pulled. He threw an errant pitch against Nick Castellanos and was pulled immediately after, creating some concern of an arm injury. Heaney appears to have avoided a serious issue, but it will be worth confirming he'll be ready for his next turn through the rotation.