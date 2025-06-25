Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Day off Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCutchen is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game in Milwaukee.
McCutchen had started each of the previous eight contests but will get a breather in Wednesday's series finale. Bryan Reynolds will receive a day off from playing the outfield and will replace McCutchen at designated hitter.
