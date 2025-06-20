McCutchen went 4-for-8 with a double, a solo homer and a second run scored in Thursday's doubleheader split with Detroit.

McCutchen extended Pittsburgh's lead to 4-0 in the nightcap with his eighth homer of the year and third in seven games, a 382-foot blast off Keider Montero in the third inning. McCutchen now has at least one hit in 10 of his last 11 games, going 16-for-44 (.364) with seven extra-base hits in that span. Overall, the veteran outfielder is slashing .271/.355/.432 with 28 RBI and 24 runs scored through 263 plate appearances this season.