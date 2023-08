Solometo was placed on the development list Tuesday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

A second-round pick by the Pirates in 2021, Solometo has impressed during his time in professional ball. He had a sub-3.00 ERA at each of his first three stops and has posted a 3.48 ERA and 36:7 K:BB over 33.2 innings as a 20-year-old at Double-A Altoona. Chances are, this is just a way to manage his innings as he's already at 92.1 innings for the season after throwing just 47.2 frames last year.