Pirates' Bubba Chandler: Blanks Mets on Saturday

Chandler (5-8) earned the win against the Mets on Saturday, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out five across six scoreless innings.

Chandler got plenty of run support from his teammates, who supplied eight runs through the first four innings. The 23-year-old right-hander held his end of the bargain, facing the minimum number of batters in three of six frames while ending his night with back-to-back strikeouts in the sixth inning en route to his fourth quality start of the season (and second since the All-Star break). Chandler will take a 4.26 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 116.1 innings into his next start, which is lined up for next weekend against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.