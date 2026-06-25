Pirates' Bubba Chandler: Sharp in third win

Chandler (3-7) earned the win Thursday over the Mariners, allowing a run on five hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

It was a strong performance from Chandler, who held the Mariners scoreless for four innings before allowing a lone run in the fifth. The right-hander has now held opponents to two runs or fewer in each of his last four outings, posting a 2.82 ERA across 22.2 innings in that span. Overall, Chandler's ERA sits at 4.42 through 79.1 innings this season with a 1.39 WHIP and 73:46 K:BB. He's currently lined up to face the Phillies on the road his next time out.