Bednar earned the save against the Cubs on Friday after tossing a perfect 10th inning.

Bednar was brought in for the 10th frame to protect the Pirates' 2-1 lead and took care of the top of the Cubs' order in just 13 pitches (11 strikes). He's recorded a save in four of his last five outings and has converted on all 10 save opportunities this season. Bednar has a 3.42 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 33:5 K:BB across 23.2 innings this season.