Bednar (3-0) allowed a hit and a walk and struck out two over 1.2 scoreless innings to earn the win over the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Bednar entered the contest with the Pirates down a run, but they rallied ahead for a 9-7 lead in the ninth inning. The closer stayed in to protect the lead, ending with 26 pitches (18 strikes). He's exceeded one inning in each of his last three appearances, though they've been spaced out well. Bednar has a 1.36 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 39:5 K:BB while adding 16 saves through 33 innings this season.