Bednar (oblique) didn't allow a baserunner and struck out one in a scoreless inning of work in a rehab appearance Tuesday with Double-A Altoona.
Bednar was originally scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Indianapolis, but weather concerns shifted his appearance to Altoona. Regardless, it was a positive outing and he is presumably nearing a return to the big-league mound.
