Bednar allowed two hits and a walk while striking out three across 1.2 scoreless innings to earn the save Saturday against the Phillies.

Bednar entered the game in the eighth inning with runners on first and second, but he struck out the final two batters of the inning to work out of the jam. He allowed two baserunners in the final frame but managed to induce a game-ending double play. Bednar has now allowed multiple baserunners in each of his last three outings, though he's still allowed only one earned run across 10.1 innings in July while maintaining a 15:8 K:BB.