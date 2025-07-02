Bednar gave up a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 12th save of the season in a 1-0 win over the Cardinals.

The veteran closer wrapped up a combined shutout begun by Paul Skenes, but Bednar needed 20 pitches (12 strikes) to get the job done. His control is beginning to waver again, as he sports a 9:4 K:BB over his last six innings, but Bednar hasn't allowed an earned run since May 23 as he continues a remarkable turnaround from a rough 2024 and a demotion to Triple-A Indianapolis early in 2025. He needs four more saves to become the sixth pitcher in history to collect 100 in a Pirates uniform, but with the trade deadline looming, it's possible he gets dealt away before he reaches that milestone.