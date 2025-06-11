Bednar struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his ninth save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Marlins.

The right-hander fanned Kyle Stowers and Xavier Edwards to lock down his sixth straight successful conversion since May 20. Over that 10-appearance span, Bednar has delivered a 0.96 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB in 9.1 innings, and the 30-year-old appears to have fully regained the elite form he seemed to have lost during a rough 2024, and an even rougher beginning to 2025.