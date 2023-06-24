Bednar earned the save in Friday's 3-1 win over the Marlins. He struck out two over a perfect inning.

After being shut out for eight innings, the Pirates struck for three runs in the top of the ninth, creating the save opportunity for Bednar. The right-hander retired the side in order on 20 pitches and has now successfully converted 11 straight save chances dating back to April 18. He holds a sparkling 1.61 ERA and 0.86 WHIP in 28 innings this season and could bring a significant return to the Pirates at the trade deadline should the team elect to go that route.