Bednar picked up the save in Sunday's 2-1 victory over St. Louis, tossing a scoreless ninth in which he allowed one hit and zero walks while striking out one.

Bednar locked down the ninth inning for a second consecutive night and is now 13-for-14 in save opportunities this season. He's given up runs in just two of his 24 appearances and sports a 1.13 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 30:1 K:BB across 24 innings. The right-hander is just six saves away from tying his career-best mark, which he set last year during his first full season as a closer.