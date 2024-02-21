Bednar remains the Pirates closer after the team signed Aroldis Chapman this offseason, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Bednar has posted three consecutive excellent seasons with the Pirates, and he's served as the closer for the latter two. It hardly comes as a surprise that he's locked into the role in 2024 as a result, but manager Derek Shelton went out of his way early in camp to make clear that Bednar is first in line for saves.