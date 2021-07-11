Bednar (2-1) allowed two hits in a scoreless inning and earned the win over the Mets on Sunday.
The 26-year-old benefited from Pittsburgh pulling ahead in the top of the ninth, which put him in line for the win. Bednar hasn't seen a ton of high-leverage work for a struggling team, but he's pitched reasonably well with a 3.09 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 42:12 K:BB across 35 innings. The right-hander has added six holds and a blown save in 39 appearances.
