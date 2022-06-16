Bednar allowed a hit and a walk while striking out four in 2.2 scoreless innings to earn the save in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Cardinals.

Bednar entered with one out in the seventh inning and just kept going, throwing 26 of 43 pitches for strikes in his longest appearance of the year. He's now 11-for-12 in save opportunities across 25 outings. The right-hander owns a 1.14 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 42:7 K:BB through 31.2 innings overall. He's pitched on each of the last two days, but an off day Thursday bodes well for his availability for any save chances that arise during the three-game weekend series versus the Giants.