Bednar (1-5) took the loss Sunday against the Cubs, allowing an unearned run on one hit and one walk with a strikeout over one-third of an inning.

Bednar took the hill in the bottom of the 10th frame and intentionally walked Kyle Tucker to lead off the inning before a double steal put a pair of runners in scoring position with no outs. While Bednar would strike out Jon Berti immediately after, Ian Happ delivered a walk-off base hit. It was the first run Bednar had allowed in his last nine innings. Bednar has converted on all 10 of his save chances in 2025, owning a 3.38 ERA and a 34:5 K:BB over 24 innings.