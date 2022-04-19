Peters allowed one walk while striking out three without surrendering a hit or a run across three innings Monday against Milwaukee.

Peters entered the game in the fifth inning, after Zach Thompson was roughed up for six earned runs. He delivered three strong innings as a bulk reliever out of the bullpen and now has seven scoreless frames of work across his three appearances on the season. Peters served as a starter for Pittsburgh in 2021, and it's possible he returns to that role at some point in the new campaign.