Rodriguez is dealing with a strained right forearm, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Rodriguez hit the minor-league injured list Friday with an arm injury, but his exact diagnosis was not yet available. He'll be evaluated Monday in Pittsburgh, at which point a clearer timeline for his recovery should emerge.
