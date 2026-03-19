Pirates' Endy Rodriguez: Relegated to Indianapolis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pirates optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.
Rodriguez made a strong case to make the Pirates' Opening Day roster while posting a .977 OPS across 30 plate appearances this spring, but he will instead return to Triple-A to begin the regular season. The 25-year-old would likely be recalled to Pittsburgh if the big club needs extra depth behind the plate or at first base.
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