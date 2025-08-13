Rodriguez (elbow) underwent ulnar nerve transposition surgery Tuesday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez is currently on the 60-day injured list and now will not return this season, as he faces a multi-month rehab. Rodriguez last played on June 6 but was injured while throwing a ball to second base in warmups between innings. He played in 18 games for the Pirates this season, slashing .173/.246/.250 with four doubles, two RBI, five runs scored and a 5:14 BB:K across 57 plate appearances.