The Pirates placed Rodriguez (elbow) on the 10-day injured list Saturday.

Rodriguez injured his right elbow throwing a ball to second base while warming up for the second inning of Friday's game against the Phillies. Imaging revealed inflammation in his right elbow, and he will undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury and an approximate timeline for his return to the majors, per Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com. With Rodriguez and Joey Bart (concussion) both on the injured list, the Pirates promoted Brett Sullivan from Triple-A Indianapolis to serve as the backup catcher behind Henry Davis