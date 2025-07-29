Rodriguez (elbow) has been conducting his rehab at the Pirates' facility in Florida and has been able to take part in low-level strengthening and range-of-motion exercises, MLB.com reports.

Though Rodriguez isn't shut down from activity entirely since landing on the injured list June 7 after experiencing inflammation in his surgically repaired right elbow, he has yet to be cleared for baseball-specific workouts and thus appears to be a long way off from being activated. Rodriguez's surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, has recommended that the Pirates take a slow approach with the 25-year-old, who is less than two years removed from his elbow operation.