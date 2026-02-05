Rodriguez's (elbow) may need to play primarily in the outfield or at second base to have the best chance to make the big-league club, Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune Review reports.

Rodriguez was viewed as Pittsburgh's catcher of the future as recently as the 2023 season, but he's since run into significant elbow injuries that have required two surgeries to repair. That history could be enough to convince the Pirates to move him to a new position, and Gorman suggests that both Joey Bart and Henry Davis will enter spring training as the favorites to work behind the plate. Rodriguez has played at first base in the majors, while also playing in the outfield and at second base during the 2022 minor-league season.