Stout earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday by retiring the only batter he faced.

Will Crowe came on in the eighth frame and looked like he could be in line for a two-inning save, but he loaded the bases in the ninth and was yanked after allowing a run. Stout came on with the tying run at first base and got Jordan Luplow to fly out to end the threat. Stout has three saves in the minors this season, but he isn't likely to see extensive ninth-inning work down the stretch. Wednesday's save was his first as a major-leaguer.