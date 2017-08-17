Cervelli was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 14.

After his hand failed to improve over the past few days, the club decided to place Cervelli on the DL since it was apparent he wasn't making sufficient progress while remaining in a day-to-day state. He will likely be able to return as soon as he's eligible, which ends up being just a week from now. In his place, Chris Stewart is in line for a majority of the starts behind the plate while Elias Diaz serves as the backup.