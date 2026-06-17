Pirates' Gregory Soto: Dodges trouble for 11th save

Soto recorded a save against the Athletics on Tuesday, allowing two hits and striking out two batters over one scoreless inning.

Pittsburgh took its first lead on a Brandon Lowe solo homer in the top of the ninth inning, then turned the ball over to Soto to close out the comeback. It wasn't an entirely smooth outing for the left-hander, as he allowed a pair of one-out singles to put the tying and winning runs on base. However, Soto struck out Tyler Soderstrom before getting Jacob Wilson to line out to end the game. Soto picked up his third save over the past seven days and is now 11-for-14 in save chances on the campaign. He's established himself as the Pirates' clear-cut closer and already has his most saves since recording 30 for the Tigers in 2022.