Pirates' Gregory Soto: Nails down 10th save

Soto secured the save Saturday against the Marlins, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

After giving up five runs over his previous two outings, Soto bounced back nicely Saturday. Dennis Santana opened the year as Pittsburgh's closer but has since dropped into a setup role, leaving Soto as the Pirates' favorite for saves going forward. Through 30.1 innings, Soto has a strong 3.26 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 35:12 K:BB while converting 10 of his 13 save chances.