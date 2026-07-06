Pirates' Gregory Soto: Picks up fifth win

Soto (5-2) allowed one earned run on one hit and one walk while striking out two across 2.0 innings to earn the win Sunday against the Nationals.

Soto entered the game in the seventh inning to face lefties Luis Garcia and CJ Abrams, and he managed to retire both hitters. Soto then returned for the eighth inning and served up a solo home run to Dylan Crews, marking the sixth time in his last 10 outings that he's given up an earned run. Soto has now made three consecutive appearances before the ninth inning and hasn't collected a save since June 16. However, Carmen Mlodzinski is the only Pirates' pitcher to record a save in that span, which came in a non-traditional spot.