Soto walked one and struck out one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Soto has primarily worked as a setup man this season, but he got the save chance and converted after Paul Skenes spun eight shutout innings. Dennis Santana pitched in Tuesday's contest, while Soto hadn't been utilized since Sunday. The winds may be changing in the Pirates' bullpen, as Santana hasn't gotten a save chance since blowing one April 27 versus the Cardinals. Soto is at a 1.50 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 24:7 K:BB through 18 innings, and he's added two saves and six holds across 18 appearances. Soto hasn't worked as a primary closer since 2022 with the Tigers, when he converted 30 of 33 opportunities, but he's certainly gaining momentum with his work early this year, which has made him the most reliable reliever on the team, regardless of role.