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Pirates' Gregory Soto: Secures 12th save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Soto recorded his 12th save of the season in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Brewers, giving up a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning. He failed to strike out a batter.

The veteran lefty collected his first save since June 16 as he tried to remain in the late-inning picture for Pittsburgh. Despite Soto's clean effort Saturday, he's been tagged for runs in six of 13 appearances since the beginning of June, stumbling to an 8.76 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB over 12.1 innings during that span.

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